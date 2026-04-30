KANG’OMBE EXPLAINS PROPOSED NAPSA LUMP SUM REFORMS

Kamfinsa Member of Parliament, Christopher Kang’ombe, has explained that Clauses 35, 36, and 37 of the NAPSA Bill No. 68 of 2026 propose the introduction of two types of partial lump sum payments for retirees.

Mr. Kang’ombe said individuals who had already accessed the 20 percent partial withdrawal under the current framework–based on a minimum of 60 contributions–would be eligible for an additional 10 percent at retirement.

He noted that this would bring the total partial withdrawal to 30 percent, with the additional amount calculated using the same 60 contributions benchmark.

He further stated that the Bill also provided for a separate 30 percent lump sum to be drawn from a minimum of 120 contributions.

According to Mr. Kang’ombe, individuals who had not previously accessed the 20 percent pre-retirement benefit would have more than 120 contributions, thereby increasing the base used to calculate their retirement lump sum.

Mr. Kang’ombe clarified that eligibility for the initial 20 percent partial withdrawal remained unchanged, requiring a contributor to have attained the age of 45 and made at least 60 contributions to the pension scheme.

He added that members of the public seeking further clarification on the proposed provisions were encouraged to submit their questions for more guidance.

“Those seeking clarification can provide questions in the comment section or drop me a text on 0966619075,” stated Mr. Kang’ombe.