KANTENGA HAILS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA RECOGNITION AT WHO AFRICA CONFERENCE





By Wagon Media – Lusaka, August 26, 2025



Chawama aspiring UPND Member of Parliament, Timothy Kantenga, has joined President Hakainde Hichilema and other delegates at the 75th Session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa, currently underway at Mulungushi Conference Centre in Lusaka.





During the high-level gathering, President Hichilema was appointed Africa Champion in the fight against cholera, an achievement Kantenga described as a proud moment for Zambia. He commended the recognition, noting that it reflects the President’s strong leadership on the continent and his commitment to advancing universal health coverage.





“The WHO has recognized President Hichilema’s vision and dedication to building resilient health systems, which are central to Zambia’s ongoing health sector reforms,” Kantenga said. He pointed to the government’s efforts through the Ministry of Health to consolidate public health programs aimed at tackling both communicable and non-communicable diseases.





Away from the main plenary, Kantenga, who also serves as Executive Chairman of Medicare International Zambia, is participating in a series of strategic meetings on the sidelines of the conference. He is engaging in discussions aimed at strengthening partnerships between government and private players in order to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes for Zambians.





He emphasized that supplementing public health services with private sector participation remains critical in addressing healthcare challenges and achieving better health for all.





The WHO Regional Committee for Africa brings together health ministers, experts, and partners from across the continent to deliberate on pressing health issues and adopt resolutions for member states.





Timothy Kantenga Chawama Aspiring MP