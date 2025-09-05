KANTENGA UNVEILS “100,000 VOTES FOR HH” CAMPAIGN IN CHAWAMA



By Wagon Media | September 5, 2025



Chawama Constituency came alive yesterday as UPND aspiring Member of Parliament, Timothy Kantenga, officially launched the ambitious “100,000 Votes for HH” campaign.





In his address, Mr. Kantenga explained that the initiative seeks to mobilize strong grassroots backing for President Hakainde Hichilema, UPND parliamentary candidates, and local councillors. He emphasized that the ultimate objective is to “deliver Chawama for Bally in 2026.”





Mr. Kantenga acknowledged the everyday challenges facing residents but also pointed to the tangible benefits communities are beginning to experience through government and partner-led programs. These, he said, are already transforming lives and building confidence in UPND’s leadership.





He went on to commend President Hichilema’s economic leadership, highlighting the President’s remarks on the “convergence of economic variables” currently unfolding in Zambia. Mr. Kantenga noted that such alignment has only been witnessed under two administrations — the late President Levy Mwanawasa and now President Hichilema — describing it as evidence of deliberate and effective policies.





Closing his speech, the aspiring MP urged the people of Chawama to stand united behind President Hichilema and the UPND, ensuring an emphatic victory in the 2026 general elections.





✍️ Reported by Wagon Media



Timothy Kantenga — Your Hope, Your Voice, Your Victory

Hakainde Hichilema

Timothy Kantenga Chawama Aspiring MP

Alexander Mumba Sakala

Nevis Michelo