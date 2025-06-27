‘Kanu is my Idol, God of Football’ – Adebayor

Former Togolese international Emmanuel Adebayor has reaffirmed that Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu remains his idol and “god of football.”

Adebayor, who played for Arsenal between 2006 and 2009, wore the number 25 jersey and used the same locker previously occupied by Kanu—an experience he described as a defining moment in his career.

The former Togo striker, who also featured for clubs such as Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur, scored 32 goals in 87 appearances for the Togo national team before retiring.

Speaking with Brila FM, Adebayor dismissed any comparisons between himself and the Nigerian icon.

“I beg you people, Kanu [Nwankwo] is my idol and my god of football. So please, no comparison needed here. Thank you for understanding,” he said.