Kanye West Calls Out adidas & Jerry Lorenzo In Defiant Rant

Kanye West has launched an attack on former business partners adidas, Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo and people he accuses of being fake friends.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday (January 7), the rapper and fashion mogul once again called out his former Yeezy partner adidas, with whom he split acrimoniously in 2022 after making antisemitic remarks.

He began: “When you google Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site Members at adidas Stop doing this Stop doing your moves to hold me back Our partnership is done You’re a 60 billion dollar company that froze my accounts Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended) and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).

“I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself yall tried to intimidate and oppress me everyone remembers I had major issues with adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet,’” he added, referring to his infamous threat to go “death [sic] con 3 on Jewish people.”

Kanye then took aim at Lorenzo, with whom he worked until 2016: “Y’all know Jerry was corny and disloyal for doing work with adidas after the way they handled things I still showed up to his show that was a copy of my Hollywood bowl show being the so called bigger man but I’m never doing that again for no one.”

He added: “It’s Yeezy over everything Everyone that ever took a picture next to me that had their own clothing lines and agendas everyone knows they was acting like they were my friends to promote they weak ass fake Yeezy lines.

“They never wanted to truly work for the king They wanted to use the king Get paid more than they would get paid anywhere else be yes man and be happy for any time I didn’t accomplish what ‘we’ were working towards Now they banished.

“NO MORE HUGS Yeezy over everything I’m not here as a platform for anyone else I am here to dominate as I always have The Yeezy $20 dollar price is burning the game to the ground leaving only Yeezy left Everyone knows the costs in luxury fashion are way marked up I should have never even wore those Prada glasses.”

Ye concluded by boasting how successful his Yeezy brand has been since parting ways with adidas: “The Yeezy.com site made 100 million dollars last year and that was with it only being up for 6 months I took the site down for 6th months to get control over my Shopify accounts.

“People wanted to make me believe that I couldn’t do this on my own We sold over a million pairs of pods and I’ve been working on ten other styles for the past 2 years It’s Yeezy for the people Everything else was in the way If there are grammatical errors as always rewrite in the comments and I will update Thank you.”

adidas and Lorenzo have yet to respond to the post.

Kanye’s diatribe comes just a few months after he and adidas agred to settle their long-running legal dispute out of court.

“Both parties said we don’t need to fight anymore and withdrew all the claims,” company CEO Bjørn Gulden said on a conference call in October. “The agreement didn’t include any payments. No one owes anybody anything anymore. So whatever was is history.”