Kanye West Credits Daughter For Helping Him Return To Music

Top star Kanye West has credited his daughter North West as a motivating factor in his decision to start making music again.

He made an Instagram post early this week, praising his daughter for the positive impact.

“This little girl made me love music again…She asked me to make beats for her I got back on the ASR chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beats with my bare hand for [the album] Bully,” he wrote.

North West was featured on Kanye’s Vultures 1 record and also appeared in some music videos, and previously announced her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

Last year, Kanye West featured his children, North and Chicago, in the music video for his song titled Bomb. The visuals for the song arrived on Thursday, November 28, 2024, and were part of his new Vultures 2 album.

In the music video, the eldest daughter North and third-born Chicago appeared in open-wheel vehicles used for racing as they were chased around the desert by giant monsters.

In September 2024, the award-winning artiste settled a complaint of battery filed against him by a photographer, who claimed he had been humiliated over the singer’s autograph.

An autograph dealer was said to have waited outside a Los Angeles warehouse, expecting the singer to emerge so he could get a signature. However, the complainant, named Justin Poplawski, later alleged that Kanye exited the warehouse, hurled profane language, and threatened him to leave.

The photographer alleged that he asked the See Me Now artist to apologize, but he refused, leaving him “confused” as he [Justin] has always gotten autographs from the musician on previous occasions.

For this reason, Justin reportedly sued Kanye. He alleged that he was left with medical bills and emotional trauma as a result of that encounter. Both parties said they settled their differences amicably.

Prior to the resolution, Kanye had maintained that he did no wrong but only acted to protect himself. His lawyers at the time also defended his actions.