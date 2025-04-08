Kanye West Disses Drake On New Hitler-Referencing ‘WW3’ Song

Kanye West‘s goodwill towards Drake did not last long as he has resumed dissing his longtime frenemy on a new song from his upcoming WW3 album.

In a social media post from Digital Nas while livestreaming with the controversial rap legend in Japan, the producer appeared to offer a preview of the song “Heil Hitler.”

Among the track’s many controversial lyrics, Ye raps: “N-ggas be acting like f-ggots, I think they might be Drake.”

The song also features a refrain of “Heil Hitler” and other inflammatory lines such as: “All my n-ggas Nazis, Heil Hitler,” and “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter.”

WW3 also includes a song called “Bianca,” on which Kanye reveals that his wife Bianca Censori has left him over his recent string of explosive social media rants.

After pleading for his wife to “come back to me” on the hook, the Chicago native raps in a high-pitched voice over a soul sample: “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back, I stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.”

He also reveals that Censori tried to get him “committed” to a hospital, presumably a mental health facility, and raps about tracking her down through his phone.

“I really don’t know where she’s at / I’m tracking my bitch through an app / I’m tracking my bitch through the city / I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy,” he spits.

WW3 will also feature controversial song titles such as “Free Diddy,” “Virgil Let Me Down,” “Cosby,” “Nitrous” and “Hitler Ye and Jesus.”

The sole guest on the 11-track album is Dave Blunts, the morbidly obese “Cup” hitmaker who Kanye recently called his current “favorite rapper.”

The project was initially given an April 3 release date but it’s unclear when it will actually arrive.

Kanye West and Drake have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. After early collaborations such as “Forever” and “Find Your Love,” the two have more often than not been rivals in recent years.