Kanye West Fires Back At Adidas As He Reveal Flexing Unfathomable Yeezy Earnings

In a rather unusual display of self-confidence, as many observers describe it, Kanye West went to Instagram and shared several posts particularly aimed at his former fashion collaborator, Adidas, HipHopDX, reports.

Some days ago, he targeted the German athletic apparel brand for allegedly having their website show up on Google first even when you type in “Yeezy” instead. “When you google http://Yeezy.com the adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done,” he claimed.

He then ensured his message was clarified by adding that Adidas is a 60-billion-dollar company that froze his accounts, but at the moment, he is back on his feet and isn’t going to stand for that form of treatment again.

Adidas appeared to swiftly follow up on his demands by removing everything Yeezy-related on their website. But even though they technically complied, Kanye West is making sure to let them and everyone else know that they’re through nor does he need their clout.

He started this series of flexes with a since-deleted Instagram post writing, “I don’t collab. No paid ads. I am the Yon. Yeezy over everything. If you design and don’t work at Yeezy close your dirty a** laptop and go to bed.”

He then proceeded to boast the earnings from his current $20 Yeezy drop including different colored sweatpants, socks, etc. He further claimed on Monday that he made $2,339,096 in 24 hours.

In other news, Kanye West’s ex-chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, claimed that the rapper was secretly addicted to nitrous gas. Yiannopoulos dropped this bombshell on August 7, and placed the blame on dentist Thomas P. Connelly. The ex-chief of staff believed Connelly was getting the rapper hooked in an attempt to “[diminish] Ye’s mental faculties so that… his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.”

Kanye West and Connelly have denied any claims of nitrous addiction. A recent piece of evidence, however, supports Yiannopoulos’ theory.