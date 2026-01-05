Kanye West’s daughter North West shows off new bridge piercing, blackened teeth and diamond pendant

The oldest daughter of Kanye West ans Kim Kardashian sported a bridge piercing — a piercing going through the bridge of the nose — as well as black grills and turquoise hair in new videos posted on the “Kim and North” TikTok account.

She also showed off her custom skull necklace decked out with diamonds totaling 106 carats that she got from her mother, Kim Kardashian, for Christmas. The white chainlink necklace features spikes and a skull with blue eyes.

The eldest daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West had fun with a friend, who sported hot pink hair and facial piercings that appeared to be fake. The two danced and lip-synced to several songs together.

“We da real rockstars,” North captioned one video.

North’s style choices have caused controversy in the past. Last month she hit back at critics who disapproved of her finger piercing.

In a TikTok video, she lip-synced along to an audio from reality star Chrisean Rock, saying, “Why are you crying? How old are you? Just pull it together.”

North captioned her post, “This is for everyone that’s mad over a finger piercing.”

In November 2025, Kim Kardashian revealed North’s reaction to all the backlash she’s received online for expressing her style with faux piercings and tattoos.

“She writes back to a comment, and she goes, ‘This is such a non-issue,’” Kim Kardashian told her “All’s Fair” co-star Niecy Nash-Betts in a Complex “GOAT Talk” video.

Kardashian praised North’s response as a “good clapback.”

“Her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks,” the mom of four further explained. “It’s Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings. They all had their colored