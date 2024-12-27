KAPUTA MP GIFTS 80 BICYCLES TO HEADMEN



Kaputa District recorded a significant milestone in grassroots empowerment when the United Party for National Development (UPND) area Member of Parliament, Elvis Nkandu, handed over 80 bicycles to headmen.





The initiative is aimed at addressing mobility challenges and enhancing the effectiveness of community leaders in representing their people.



Mr.Nkandu highlighted that the donation aligns with the United Party for National Development (UPND) government’s vision of ensuring that no community is left behind in national development.





He noted that under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, the government is prioritizing practical solutions to improve the lives of Zambians, especially those in rural areas.



The bicycles, which are part of a broader target of 200, will enable traditional leaders to attend critical meetings and communicate effectively with their communities.





Nkandu who is also Minister of Youths Sports and Arts stated that this initiative demonstrates the UPND government’s commitment to empowering local leaders and promoting inclusive governance.



Chief Mukupa Katandula commended the UPND government and Nkandu for the thoughtful gesture.





He described the donation as a sign of the government’s dedication to uplifting rural communities and expressed hope that more development programs would be brought to Kaputa District.



The Chief also expressed gratitude to President Hakainde Hichilema for fostering a leadership style that prioritizes grassroots development.





He noted that the bicycles would significantly enhance the headmen and headwomen’s ability to represent their communities effectively.



The beneficiaries, consisting of 40 men and 40 women, shared their excitement and appreciation for the bicycles.





They praised the UPND government for implementing initiatives that address real challenges faced by rural communities.



The beneficiaries hailed President Hichilema’s leadership as transformative.





This initiative reflects the UPND government’s unwavering commitment to fostering development at all levels.





It also highlights the vital role traditional leaders play in bridging the gap between the government and the people.



