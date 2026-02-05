KAPWEPWE CONFIRMS SHE HAS BEEN APPROACHED FOR RUNNING MATE SLOT



LATE former vice-president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe’s daughter, Mulenga Kapwepwe, has disclosed that she has received several offers to be considered as a running mate ahead of the 2026 general elections. She says the approaches have come from different political directions, although she has not committed herself to any arrangement.





Speaking in an interview, Kapwepwe confirmed that discussions around her possible role as a running mate had taken place but said the position could not be assumed or imposed. She stated that such a role must be offered formally and considered carefully, taking into account broader political circumstances.





Kapwepwe explained that while she was grateful for the interest being shown, she remained cautious about making any commitments. She said the position of running mate carried significant responsibility and could not be taken lightly or treated as symbolic.





Asked whether she would accept the position if formally offered, Kapwepwe said she could not give a definitive answer at this stage. She stated that such a decision would depend on the context, the vision of those making the offer, and whether the role aligned with her principles and understanding of leadership.





Kapwepwe emphasised that leadership should be anchored in competence and purpose rather than personal ambition. She said the focus should always be on what best serves the country and strengthens governance structures, rather than individual political advancement.





She also reflected on the legacy of her late father, former vice-president Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, noting that leadership required depth, clarity of thought, and a commitment to national unity. Kapwepwe said the values she had inherited from her upbringing shaped how she viewed political engagement and responsibility.





Kapwepwe stated that leadership must be driven by substance and the ability to address real challenges facing the country. She said a running mate should bring balance, capacity, and strategic thinking to a presidential ticket, rather than being selected for convenience.





On speculation surrounding her political future, Kapwepwe said she preferred to engage in meaningful dialogue rather than public conjecture. She said decisions of such magnitude required careful consideration and should not be rushed in response to external pressure.





She further stated that women had an important role to play in national leadership and governance, adding that representation should be matched with competence and credibility. Kapwepwe said leadership positions should empower individuals to contribute effectively to policy and national development.





Kapwepwe indicated that while politics often generated speculation, she remained focused on engaging with issues that affected ordinary citizens. She said her interest lay in contributing to national discourse in a way that upheld integrity and responsibility.





The disclosure comes amid heightened political activity as parties and alliances begin positioning themselves ahead of the 2026 general elections. Discussions around presidential tickets and potential running mates are expected to intensify as the electoral calendar progresses.





Kapwepwe said she would continue to listen, reflect, and engage constructively, but stressed that any decision regarding a running mate role would only be made after careful evaluation of the broader national interest.



Daily Revelation