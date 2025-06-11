KARIBA WATER LEVEL HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR!



WATER levels for power generation at Kariba Dam Hydro-Electric Scheme in Siavonga have increased more than last year giving hope to reduced load shedding that the country has been experiencing.





According to Zambezi River Authority weekly water levels update, the lake level was increasing marginally due to steadily increasing inflows from the upper catchment of Lake Kariba.





As of Monday June, 09 this year, the live storage volume was at 14.02 Billion Metres representing 21.65% of usable water for power generation while lake level in metres was at 478.60



Times of Zambia