Karma is not a Christian Principle, Clergy tells Nevers Mumba, Forgiveness is!

Karma is a concept rooted in Hinduism and Buddhism, involving the consequences of one’s actions that affect their future experiences.

In Christian philosophy, the emphasis is on concepts like grace, redemption, and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ rather than a direct cause-and-effect relationship based on deeds.

While both traditions address ethical behavior, they differ in their fundamental principles and theological foundations.

I was appalled to watch a video of Dr. Nevers Mumba claiming that what Zambia’s Sixth President was going through was because of Karma.

It shows how the former Pastor can cheapen himself in a quest to support his master, President Hakainde Hichilema.

Lets forgive Dr. Nevers Mumba.

Bishop Peter Jay Mwale