KASAKA HEADS BACK TO HIS HOME TOWN OF NDOLA AFTER BEING DISCHARGED FROM MAINA SOKO MEDICAL CENTRE



PS Thabo Kawana writes:



This morning, we saw off popular Copperbelt Comedian and MC, Webster Chiluba, popularly known as Kasaka back to Ndola following his discharge from Maina Soko Medical Centre where he had been evacuated by government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts for medical attention.





Mr. Chiluba’s treatment is ongoing as he has been unwell for the last 9 years and he is scheduled to come back to the health facility after 2 weeks for further medical attention.



Government through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts has facilitated for Mr. Chiluba’s return to his home town, Ndola on the Copperbelt by providing a vehicle.



What is important to state is that government will help its citizens regardless of who and what they are.



Particularly in the arts industry, President Hakainde Hichilema has been very emphatic that artists are professionals like any other professional.





It is not right for us to apportion artists to political parties out of the works that they do in their professional lives. Artists can be used by any organization to propagate their message.



The UPND New Dawn Government under the able leadership of Mr. President, Hakainde Hichilema has placed premium on citizens.





We appeal to citizens to desist from misinforming the general public on the health status and well-being of others. Government is stiffening the laws and all culprits will be brought to book.



We wish Mr. Chiluba good health and well-being always.





Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media