“KASAMA DESERVES MORE, AND I KNOW WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE” – KELVIN SAMPA MUTALE

10th March 2025

Kasama District



Reported By:Open Development media



Kasama, the heart of Northern Province, has always been a political decider, a region that shapes the national narrative. But for far too long, its development has been stifled by leaders who lack vision, commitment and the political will to push for real change.





Speaking on Kasama’s top radio stations, Radio Mano, Radio Lutanda and Kasama Radio, Honourable Kelvin Sampa made it clear: “My job is very simple because I know what needs to be done.” With a proven track record, Sampa has returned to continue what he started, this time, under a government that works.





Sidelined, Sabotaged, But Still Delivered



Honourable Sampa exposed the reality of his time under the Patriotic Front (PF), a government that deliberately frustrated his efforts because they feared his impact. Despite being National Youth Chairperson and later National Youth Chairperson, he faced roadblocks at every turn.





“The people of Kasama never got to know the full extent of what I was doing because my own party worked against me. They didn’t want development to be credited to me. Even when I secured funding, they fought me. But I refused to be distracted, I remained committed to the people,” Sampa revealed.





Yet, against all odds, he delivered:



Brought three hospitals to Kasama under severe financial constraints.



Secured a ZNBC Provincial Office a game changer for youth employment in media and film.





Pushed for the first-ever communication tower in Misenge, connecting thousands who had been left behind in the digital era.



Facilitated major investments, including ShopRite and Choppies, creating jobs and strengthening Kasama’s economy.





“But look at these projects today. Many are hanging, incomplete, neglected, and you ask why I left PF? I left because their leadership was reckless. They buried this country in debt, making wrong decisions, and leading us into an economic disaster. I could not be part of that failure,” Sampa declared.





Aligning with a Government That Delivers



Now under the UPND government, Honourable Sampa says he has finally found an administration that values real work. President Hakainde Hichilema inherited a country on the brink of collapse, yet within two years, he has stabilized the economy, cleared PF’s reckless debts and put Zambia back on the path to prosperity.





“Those blaming this government for high mealie meal and fuel prices are forgetting that this is the aftermath of PF’s economic disaster. But look at what President Hichilema has done he has secured debt restructuring, restored free education, decentralized CDF and boosted social cash transfers. That is a working government,” Sampa said.



He reaffirmed that Kasama cannot afford to be left behind in this new era of development. The Northern Province is not for kawayawayafye (directionless leadership). It needs leaders who fight for their people, who push projects to completion, and who stand firm for progress.





2026: Kasama’s Defining Moment



As the 2026 elections approach, the battle for Kasama has begun. Honourable Sampa made it clear he is standing. The people’s voices have spoken, and they want him back.



“If the people give me the mandate, my first priority will be Kasama General Hospital it must be upgraded to Kasama Central Hospital. This is non negotiable,” he declared.





He also committed to reviving stalled projects, ensuring that investments continue flowing and making Kasama the agricultural and industrial hub of Northern Province.



Fear in the Opposition, Confidence in the UPND



Honourable Sampa’s return is sending shockwaves through the opposition, those who worked so hard to silence him and suppress Kasama’s progress. The people now see through the deception and they are rallying behind a leader who delivers.





Meanwhile, within UPND, confidence is growing. Sampa reaffirmed President Hichilema’s 2026 mission for a landslide victory in Northern Province, urging every resident to join the party that is working.



“We must unite under the President’s vision. The time for petty politics is over. We are here to build, not destroy,” he emphasized.





As callers flooded the radio stations, one message stood out:



“Honourable, we are waiting for you. We have seen what you can do. Now come back and finish the job.”



The challenge is clear. The momentum is building. And Kasama is watching.



