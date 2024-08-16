Kasanda intended to sell fake gold to Egyptian, witness tells court

A Witness yesterday told the Lusaka High Court that the minerals that businessman Shadreck Kasanda intended to sell to his Egyptian client was not gold but Copper mixed with Zinc.

This is in a matter where Kasanda is charged with aggravated robbery.

It is alleged that Kasanda on August 13, 2023 whilst armed with a pistol, stole US$5,000,000.00 from Egyptian Micheal Adel Michel Botros and immediately after stealing, used or threatened to use actual violence against the Egyptian national, in order prevent him from retaining the stolen money.

Testifying before High Court judge Chilombo Maka yesterday, William Mutesa a Chemist narrated that the standard mineral certificate that was obtained from the ministry of mines regarding the purported gold bars that were sampled upon being confiscated from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, were comprised of Copper and Zinc.

“It was a consutituent of two minerals copper and the zinc. The majority was copper followed by zinc and other minor elements were tin and nickel,” said Mutesa.

“There were 602 pieces of the minerals in the four boxes which amounted to US$787, 000.”

During Cross examination by Nkula Botha, the witness confirmed that the documents from the ministry of mines do not depict Kasanda’s name.

He admitted that his role was to tell the court about the minerals and nothing to do with aggravated robbery.

When asked by Clement Andeleki if at all he had produced any evidence relating to aggravated robbery, Mutesa denied.

Meanwhile judge Maka threw out an application by Kasanda’s lawyers to have him admitted to constitutional bail on reasons that there was unreasonable delay by the State in prosecuting the case.

She said Kasanda has been on trial for 47 days and the same does not amount to unreasonable delay.

“Constitutional bail is granted on exceptional circumstances. Am of the view that trial of the accused person cannot be said to be unreasonably delayed. This is not a proper case for bail to be granted. The application to admit the accused person to constitutional bail fails and is hereby dismissed,”said judge Maka.

Trial continues today.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba August 16, 2024.