Kasebamashila Kaseba Must Not Mislead the Nation, Funerals Are Not Platforms for Political Bitterness





By: Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB 13/01/25



The recent sentiments comparing past presidential funeral incidents involving Maureen Mwanawasa, Esther Lungu, and now President Hakainde Hichilema are misleading, legally flawed, and risk reducing national mourning into personal vengeance.





First and foremost, President Hakainde Hichilema is not just a private citizen or former opposition leader , he is the sitting Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of Zambia.





As such, he represents national unity, not personal opinion. Any funeral of a former Republican President, including Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is a State function, not a private family affair.





Therefore, access and protocol at such an event are guided by State procedures, not by personal feelings or bitterness from any widow or relative, welekutika Kasebamashila? Do you understand this?





To suggest that Esther Lungu , in her capacity as a widow , has the legal or moral right to “chase away” a sitting President from a State funeral is not only unconstitutional but undermines national decorum and the dignity of public office.





Zambia is a Republic governed by the rule of law, not by whims of emotion or political grudges.



It is deeply irresponsible for Mr. Kasebamashila Kaseba to use emotionally charged and politically biased narratives to mislead the Zambian people. His comparison between past and present situations lacks both legal grounding and moral clarity. National unity should never be compromised by narrow political interests or misinformation.





Yes, in 2008, Maureen Mwanawasa reportedly blocked Michael Sata from attending her husband’s funeral. However, two wrongs do not make a right. That act was widely criticized and seen as a misstep rooted in emotion, not principle. Using that unfortunate precedent to justify or glorify similar behavior in 2025 is to repeat mistakes instead of learning from them.





Furthermore, the article conveniently ignores the political maturity shown by President Michael Sata in later years , he never held on to bitterness from that event. Instead, he focused on national service, very important.





The claim that President Hichilema blocked former President Lungu from accessing scheduled medical care must be supported by evidence. If it is true, there are proper legal channels to challenge that , not the funeral ground. But unsubstantiated allegations should not form the basis for national outrage or justify disrespect toward the Head of State,by the way the secretary to the cabinet clarified this matter.





The funeral of a former President is not an arena for emotional outbursts, personal vindication, or partisan exclusion. It is a solemn national event. It is not about “who reconciled with whom” or “who did what in the past”.





It is about Zambia and her constitutional values of respect, dignity, and unity.



Mr. Kasebamashila Kaseba must stop misleading the public with emotionally divisive narratives. His suggestion that Mrs. Lungu should or can chase the President from a State funeral is not only embarrassing, it is dangerous to national unity. Leaders and public commentators must rise above personal sentiments and reason with objectivity. Zambia needs healing, not provocation; unity, not vendettas.