KASHALA SURGES AHEAD IN RACE FOR FAZ PRESIDENCY



By Mukwima chilala



With the last remaining province now concluded, all eyes are on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) General Congress set for Livingstone.



With less than 72 hours to the highly contested FAZ Annual General Meeting, the picture is becoming clearer regarding the possible outcome of this election.



Make no mistake, despite narratives suggesting that incumbent Andrew Kamanga is enjoying an easy ride, the reality is far from it.



This could be one of the tightest elections in recent memory, with three strong contenders going head-to-head, while two others are considered rank outsiders.



The main battle is on grassroots strongman and senior police officer Adrian Kashala, incumbent Andrew Kamanga, and legal expert Keith Mweemba.



Meanwhile, former FAZ executive committee member Francis Hafwiti and Emmanuel Munaile are seen as outsiders in the race.



With provincial elections wrapped up following the conclusion of voting in Eastern Province, the stage is set for the decisive showdown.



ENTER ADRIAN KASHALA



Initially in the early days of the electoral process,much of the hype surrounded Kamanga and Mweemba, with Kashala seemingly ranked third.



However, those who understand FAZ electoral dynamics knew it was only a matter of time before “Kashman” gained momentum.



The provincial election results have confirmed that Adrian Kashala is a serious contender and could be on the verge of claiming the FAZ presidency in the next 72 hours.



HIS STRENGTHS



Kashala has built strong grassroots connections, particularly since FAZ amended its constitution to streamline the electoral college from about 400 members to just 86.



Having served as FAZ General Secretary and later as an administrator, he has spent the past eight years interacting with football administrators at all levels from lower leagues to the elite division.



This has been his biggest advantage heading into the Fairmount election.



While the current FAZ constitution has flaws, Kashala has a deep understanding of Zambian football regulations and has aligned his campaign with progressive development.



He has positioned himself as a unifying figure in a football community that has been deeply polarized over the past 15 years.



Moreover, his experience as FAZ General Secretary makes him the perfect transitional leader, offering both change and continuity.



Dear Councillors, we present to you Adrian Kashala—the people’s man.



Do the needful on Saturday and usher in the change Zambian football needs.



Wishing all candidates the best in Saturday’s FAZ elections, may the best man win and see you in Livingstone.



The author is a journalist with 13 years of experience with a bias in Current Affairs, financial crimes Reporting and International Relations.



#Maestro