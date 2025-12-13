KASONDE MWENDA AND OTHERS SPEND NIGHT IN CUSTODY AWAITING A COPY OF FORMAL CHARGE



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President Kasonde Mwenda and two party members have spent a night in police custody following their arrest for conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.





The trio Kasonde Mwenda, Edina Ngoma, and Mbale Suzyo, all from Lusaka were arrested on Friday while protesting against Bill 7 outside the Parliament Building.





Lusaka Province Police Commanding Officer Lemekani Chirwa has justified the arrests, stating that the suspects remain in police custody pending formal charges and a court appearance.





Police have not disclosed the specific police station where the three are being held.





According to Mr Chirwa, the incident occurred at around 14:40 hours near the Parliament Building in Lusaka.