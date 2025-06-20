KASONDE MWENDA SAYS PRESIDENT’S ADDRESS MISSED CHANCE FOR RECONCILIATION

KASONDE MWE﻿NDA SAYS PRESIDENT’S ADDRESS MISSED CHANCE FOR RECONCILIATION

Economic Freedom Fighters President, Kasonde Mwenda, says Thursday evening’s address to the nation by the Head of State regarding the funeral of former President Edgar Lungu missed an opportunity to settle issues.

He questions the logic of President Hakainde Hichilema apologising to his South African counterpart for the disruption surrounding Lungu’s repatriation and funeral arrangements without extending the same to the bereaved family.

Kasonde states that the most sincere and necessary apology should be directed to the Lungu family for the pain and mistreatment they have endured during the process.

He adds that Hichilema also ought to have apologised to Zambians for the manner in which Lungu, a leader who served the country, has been treated in his final days and in death.

Kasonde says true reconciliation and healing begin with acknowledging those most affected — in this instance, the Lungu family and the Zambian people.

He has since expressed solidarity with the Lungu family, noting that their decision to pause and reflect before proceeding with funeral arrangements is understandable.

Kasonde says that in a time when trust has been eroded by years of political conflict and public hostility, it is both reasonable and necessary for the family to ensure their loved one’s dignity is preserved, free from further politicisation.

He adds that while it is customary for the state to honour national figures, there is no legal obligation for the government to take responsibility for the remains.

Kasonde has urged government, political actors, and the people of Zambia to respect the Lungu family’s decisions.

