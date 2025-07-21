Kasongo & Kakunkubiti  Scandal. About the leaked audio- Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa

Kasongo & Kakunkubiti Scandal. About the leaked audio.



He has disclosed receiving 20 missed calls from Mr Monday (OP Boss) and 30 missed calls from Mr Kasongo (YEYE) just to give him orders to go to South Africa and scandalise ECL (in mortuary there), the widow, his sister & children that they have dragged to the High Court in Pretoria.





The listener cheering him on is a Minister and also married to older brother to GBM that was recently persecuted in prison for months until almost died.





Kakunkubiti is God placed evidence for their evil conduct. “… mu South Africa ba Judge kulyamo my sister (so judgement is against ECL family) lol. SA Judges are not corruptable as he suggests and also only means that is what he does on cases that involve him in Zambia.





It explains Why the beloved madam in the National Assembly refuses to remove him from the front mupando that he illegally occupies. No wonder he can miss Parliament for weeks without explanation and yet Tasila that lost her Father is being nailed for remaining at the funerals until her Father is buried.





The only winner in that audio is himself because he is receiving huge cash from his lies on what he can do for Kasongo, Wailers, the Screamer and yet it all only goes to embarrassing them thus far.





Anyways it’s all God’s intervention exposing them to the people of their evil conduct and the chosen medium is Kakunkubiti. Except for the Judiciary, the two arms of government seem to be reporting to Kakunkubiti. He says Kasongo calls him even 30 times if not answering. He is that important to their lives and office survival beyond 2026. No; he is the the God chosen medium of their downfall.



MBS21.07.2025