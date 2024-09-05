KASUMBALESA, CHIRUNDU BORDERS CONCESSIONED…giving away state assets and revenue to the private sector, continues- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

KASUMBALESA, CHIRUNDU BORDERS CONCESSIONED



By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



With about 800-3,000 northbound trucks trying to squeeze through Kasumbalesa border every day, and paying crossing fees of $100 per truck, Kasumbalesa is one of the most revenue generating border crossing together with Nakonde, Kazungula, Livingstone and Chirundu the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) deoend on to raise revenue for the country.



Chirundu Border Post shared between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is instrumental to the north-south corridor, and is an important transit route linking Zambia to Southern, and Eastern states.



It was the first to be commissioned as a One-Stop-Border,Post [OSBP] in 2009.



The Public Private Partnership (PPP) Council of Ministers and others, has approved the concession of both Chirundu and Kasumbalesa borders to be run by private entities.



Chirundu border has been awarded to a newly created entity called; Chirundu Border Concession and Kasumbalesa border has been awarded to a newly created consortium called; Zambia Imports Consortium.



This follows an application by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry, as a procurement entity, who brought the unsolicited and uncompetitive bids through a restricted tender process.



The PPP Council that approved the proposal, comprises;Chairperson; Hon. Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, Minister of Finance and National Planning; and membrs, Hon. Charles Milupi, MP, Minister of Infrastructure; Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, MP, Min. of Comm. Trade & Industry; Hon. Frank Tayali, MP, Minister of Transport and Logistics; Hon. Felix Mutati, MP, Minister of Technology and Science; Mrs. Margaret Mudenda; Mr. Noel Nkoma; Mr. Mukela Muyunda; and Dr. Abraham Mwenda.



KASUMBALESA BORDER



The Government and ZIPBCC signed a Concession Agreement for Kasumbalesa Border Post on 1st July, 2009, to Design, Build, Operate and Transfer. The operations of the border facility by ZIPBCC commenced in March, 2011.



After the expiry of the Concession, Transfer of the Kasumbalesa Border Post by the Zambia (1. P.) Border Crossing Company (ZIPBCC) to the Government of the Republic of Zambia began.



Cabinet approved that the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) should, from Friday, 3rd March, 2023, start managing the Vehicle Traffic Management System at Kasumbalesa Border Facility, including other supporting infrastructure.



The decision by Cabinet followed the expiry of the Concession Agreement between the Government and the Zambia (|. P.) Border Crossing Company ZIPBCC on Friday 3rd March, 2023.



The transfer of the Kasumbalesa Border Post to Government would allow the Government to manage the operations of the border facility and maximize revenue collection.



So how can you subject the same border to a new build, operate and transfer concession contract barely a year later after it was handed to the Government after a hiatus of 15years?



What did Government benefit from the previous concession?



Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) was expected tp manage the Vehicle Traffic Management System at Kasumbalesa Border Facility, including other supporting infrastructure but this has been quickly concessioned and the revenue collected will noe be subjected to revenue sharing mechanism.



CHIRUNDU BORDER



Glynn Cohen, Chairman, Founder & Entrepreneur and Builder of African Borders, has won the tender to run Chirundu Border under a newly created entity called Chirundu Border Concession.



Glen is also the Chairman of La Frontiere Group (LFG), Safaga, Chirundu and Forbes Border Consortiums, and other border infrastructure development companies whose vision is to have an end-to-end solution to advance the North South Corridor principle.



Glen is a former transporter who owned and managed what became one of the largest Johannesburg Stock Exchange listed leading transport companies in Southern Africa, running 10,000 trucks.



Glynn was born in Kadoma, Zimbabwe and lives in Monaco. Monaco is the second-smallest sovereign state in the world, after Vatican City. It is a world’s gambling city which contributes to its status as a tourist destination and recreation centre for the rich.



CONCESSIONING THE BORDERS



Clearly these deals are shrouded in secrecy to pervade corruption. The borders are extremely lucrative because the operators collect the nation’s revenue, control goods under import and exports, and as public assets therefore, require that a public and competitive tender process was undertaken.



Further the local partners of these companies might as well be related the political power structures and have therefore been motivated to secretely concession the borders, not for improvement and efficient border management.