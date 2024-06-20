KASUNE BIDS FAREWELL TO CENTRAL PROVINCE AHEAD OF HER APPOINTMENT AS NEW MINISTER OF JUSTICE

Princess Kasune, the former minister of Central Province in Zambia, has bid farewell to the province as she begins her new role as the Justice Minister. Her new appointment by His Excellency, President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, marks a significant step in her career as she takes on the responsibility of ensuring justice prevails at all levels in the country.

During her send-off party at Stephen Luwisha Secondary School, Princess Kasune expressed her gratitude and shared her commitment to serving the people of Central Province and the nation as a whole in her new position. Known for her advocacy for human rights, women’s empowerment, and good governance, Kasune brought together various local leaders and officials to bid her farewell.

Notably, she chose to hold her farewell party at Stephen Luwisha Secondary School, owned by the Catholic Church, as a symbol of appreciation for the church’s role in governance and its support during her tenure as the Central Province Minister. She extended special recognition to His Lordship of Kabwe Diocese, Clement Mulenga SDB, for his impartial service to the community.

In addition to acknowledging the contributions of local businesses and individuals, Kasune highlighted the efforts of Mr. Mathew Mohan, a prominent business figure, for creating employment opportunities in the region, especially during challenging economic times. Reflecting on her new role, she emphasized the importance of collaboration between government entities, businesses, and the community for the overall development of the country.

The farewell party was attended by various dignitaries, including Central Province Permanent Secretary who described Minister Kasune as a just and principled leader. He lauded her for her commitment to development and her unwavering dedication to serving the people.

In light of her historic appointment as Zambia’s first female Justice Minister, Princess Kasune’s influence as an inspirational figure for women and the youth in Zambian politics continues to be recognized. Her dedication to promoting fairness, justice, and socio-economic development places her as a pivotal figure in the nation’s political landscape.

UPND MT