Kasune reveals K264 million spent on by-elections since 2021



GOVERNMENT has revealed that it will begin drafting constitutional amendments from April 23 to May 20, 2025 focusing on addressing gaps in resource distribution, electoral processes and governance.





Justice minister Princess Kasune announced in the National Assembly yesterday that the amendments will allow the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to create more constituencies.





She explained that some constituencies are too large which makes it difficult to share the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) fairly.



The minister stated that the proposed changes aim to ensure a more balanced distribution of national resources.



Kasune added that government will only amend sections of the Constitution where there is broad public agreement.





She also assured the nation that the process will be inclusive with the proposed amendments being published in the government gazette 30 days before they are presented to Parliament to allow the public to provide feedback.



“The government is fully aware of the need for a broad-based consensus among all Zambians upon which the constitutional reform agenda will be anchored. However, this approach requires a wholesome amendment to the Constitution, which, as we all know, is costly and lengthy.”





“In this regard, the government intends to deal with non-contentious issues only to address the lacunae or gaps identified in the Constitution. The identified non-contentious issues shall be published in the Gazette thirty days before the introduction of the bill for first reading in the National Assembly to garner wide and inclusive consensus building on these issues. This approach, Madam Speaker, as provided under Article 79 of the Constitution, is not only consultative but also cost-effective,” shared Kasune.





Among the key changes, government is proposing a revision to the nomination process for elections.



Under the current system, fresh nominations are required if a candidate resigns before an election.





Therefore, government wants to change this so that elections proceed with the remaining candidates, thereby reducing election costs.



The amendments will also introduce guaranteed parliamentary seats for women, youths and persons with disabilities.





Kasune said this measure is aimed at ensuring their representation and involvement in national decision-making.



Another major change will see Members of Parliament return to local councils as a move meant to enhance their participation in grassroots governance and development.





Government is also seeking to reduce costs associated with by-elections.



Since 2021, the minister said by-elections have cost the country K264 million.



Under the proposed changes, if a Member of Parliament resigns, their seat will not immediately become vacant, thereby preventing unnecessary and costly by-elections.



She said Article 68(2)(b) provides for not more than eight nominated MPs but the proposed amendment is calling for an increase in the number of nominated MPs.





Another key amendment seeks to harmonize the term of office for MPs, as the current Constitution does not provide for a full five-year term.



“Articles 81 and 266 will be amended to align the parliamentary term to a full five years, ensuring consistency with other elected offices,” Kasune explained.





Furthermore, government plans to clarify the procedure for ministerial vacancies before elections.



“Currently, the Constitution does not clearly outline how and when ministerial offices become vacant before elections. We are proposing an amendment that will require ministers to vacate office 90 days before the general elections to provide clarity and ensure a smooth transition,” she said.





The drafting process will involve consultations with political parties, civil society organisations, religious groups and legal experts.



Once the amendments are finalised, they will be presented to Parliament for debate and approval.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 27, 2025