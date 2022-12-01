Katete nurse stops children from going to school to prepare for heaven

A FORTY-year nurse of Katete District in Eastern Province believes the world is soon coming to an end and has since withdrawn her three children from school to orient them of how to live life in heaven.

Although the Bible says no one knows when the world will end, Cecilia Phiri, a dedicated Catholic somehow got spiritual leakage through reading the Bible and listening to prophecies and sermons at her parish.

Since she wants her loved ones close when she enters the land endless joy and peace, Phiri withdrew her three children from school last February to tutor and prepare them for a life in heaven.

However, Phiri’s family is concerned about the plight of her children and are using the courts of law to try and compel her to get them back into earthly classes.

Her brother, Juvancio Phiri had asked the court to grant him foster care of the three children.

“She only allowed the firstborn who had insisted on going to school but she said we should find a school for him and that she was not going to be responsible for his education or fees,” Phiri submitted to the court.

But Phiri insisted that she was only being a good mother by preparing her children for heaven.

“I took the responsibility over my children as the mother to show them the way to heaven and part of showing them to go to heaven is by stopping them to go to school. I saw that it is the only way to prepare my children to go to heaven,” Phiri told a packed court presided over by Katete Magistrate Mary Musongole.

After hearing the submissions, Magistrate Musongole gave Phiri 14 days to enrol the children back into school, pay their school fees, buy them uniforms and allow them to attend lessons.

Magistrate Musongole noted that Phiri may be suffering from a mental illness because there was no way a reasonable person would take such a decision.

Kalemba