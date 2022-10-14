KATUBA COUNCILLOR MUNDEMBA BUYS SCHOOL DESKS USING CDF SAYS HH SHOULD BE QUESTIONED WHY HE DELAYED BEING PRESIDENT

A civic leader in Katuba ward Mundemba has expressed gratitude to PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema following the CDF release.

Mundemba says local youths have been engaged to make the desks and that using CDF funds as per HH’S guidance and vision nothing will be imported but produced locally in Katuba as that will keep jobs.

So far, these are the desks that through CDF have been made.

HH has consistently said that by 2023, no child should be sitting on floor while attending lessons in class.

These proper usage of CDF funds will really embarrass sleepy and gallivanting Members of Parliament especially those absentee from Constituencies.

Koswe can also disclose that Zambians with the birth of social media like our organisation have opened up their eyes and ears and any coming election will see a lot of current sitting members of parliament being casualties and lose their seats if they don’t make themselves available to the people and also sing the HH CDF song. As for HH, 2026 is guaranteed but MPs including Independents and PF are at the verge of being taught a lesson.

A chap is a member of parliament but can hardly spend time with people who voted for him or her and yet President Hakainde Hichilema has made K25.7 million readily available for development in the particular Constituencies.

Thumbs up to that PF Mafinga MP, Binwell Mpundu who is Independen MP on theCopperbelt, Jay Jay Banda, Chasefu Independent MP and others who are playing their political cards well.

Some of these children getting free education from HH today, will by 2026 be eligible to vote and Hakainde will continue giving them free education though Koswe hears that IF PF BOUNCES BACK, THEY WILL SCRAP OFF FREE EDUCATION, SCRAP OFF BURSARIES, SCRAP OFF MEAL ALLOWANCES, SCRAP OFF SOCIAL CASH TRANSFER AND ALL.