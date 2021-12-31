KATUKA INTERACTS WITH THE UPND LOSING CANDIDATES IN LUSAKA DISTRICT

___As he calls for calm amongst losing candidates and that UPND acknowledges their support they rendered to the party before, during and after the elections.

31/12/2021

UPND National chairperson Hon Stephen Katuka this evening joined the UPND losing candidates from seven (7) Constituencies in Lusaka district where he emphasized that the party is very much aware of the support the candidates rendered to the party.

Hon Katuka thanked the organizing committee for making it possible to have an interaction with the losing candidates and understand their concerns.

Hon Katuka indicated that the UPND will not deny an opportunity for any candidate who stood on UPND ticket more especially that it was not easy to stand on UPND under the PF brutal regime.

He said it was from such background that PF leadership can’t understand that they are in opposition because they created a hostile environment for the opposition and thought they can’t lose an election but the people of Zambia believed in the UPND.

And speaking on behalf of the losing candidates, choolwe Simunchembu who is kapwepwe losing Councillor, indicated that the team was grateful to be visited by the national chairperson so that they can express their concerns.

She stated that the losing candidates felt neglected more especially that after the elections, the top leadership has never tried to engage them.

And UPND losing Councillor for Justin kabwe ward who is also a committee vice chairperson Mr Ethen Phiri used the opportunity to indicate that the team was humbled to be visited by the National chairperson who has left alot of responsibilities to hear from his children.

And UPND kabanana ward losing candidate Mr Patrick Phiri who is the committee chairperson thanked Hon Katuka for hearing their cries and giving them an audience.

