KAUNDA’S ONE-PARTY STATE BETTER THAN TODAY’S DEMOCRACY – KOPULANDE
FORMER Chembe PF Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says Zambia’s current democracy has become so oppressive that the one-party state under Dr Kenneth Kaunda now seems better by comparison.
Meanwhile, Kopulande says with his experience in politics, he has what it takes to be republican president.
Featuring on Capital FM’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme, Saturday, Kopulande said if Zambians had known that the multiparty freedom they fought for in 1991 would lead to the repression they are witnessing today, many would have preferred to remain under Kaunda’s one-party rule.
“Come on Zambia, is this what we chose? If those of us that were there in 1991 had known that the freedom we fought for was going to drive us to this”.
News Diggers
Another person without a plan seeking the presidency. Of all things to suggest, have no opposition to check amd balance. No decenting thoughts allowed? How will this uplift the lives of Zambians? Ba Kopollande please do us a favour. Go away. You have no idea of what you can do for Zambians. Instead you want to bring back old tired useless ideas that you saw growing up and yet you were a Minister or leader in the multiparty era. Did you see no good in what people were able to enjoy? Is one party even sustainable?