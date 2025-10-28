KAUNDA’S ONE-PARTY STATE BETTER THAN TODAY’S DEMOCRACY – KOPULANDE





FORMER Chembe PF Member of Parliament Sebastian Kopulande says Zambia’s current democracy has become so oppressive that the one-party state under Dr Kenneth Kaunda now seems better by comparison.





Meanwhile, Kopulande says with his experience in politics, he has what it takes to be republican president.





Featuring on Capital FM’s ‘The Big Issue’ programme, Saturday, Kopulande said if Zambians had known that the multiparty freedom they fought for in 1991 would lead to the repression they are witnessing today, many would have preferred to remain under Kaunda’s one-party rule.





“Come on Zambia, is this what we chose? If those of us that were there in 1991 had known that the freedom we fought for was going to drive us to this”.



News Diggers