KAWAMBWA BY-ELECTION HAD ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT VIOLATIONS – THE CHURCH

KAWAMBWA BY-ELECTION HAD ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT VIOLATIONS – CCMG



The Christian Churches Monitoring Group-CCMG has raised concerns about the electoral code of conduct violations during the recently held Kawambwa Parliamentary By-Election.



These relates to Voter Inducement, Continuous Voter Registration, Replacement of Voters Cards, and Collection of Voters Card Details,



Member of the CCMG Steering Committee Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya says CCMG observers noted multiple incidents of party officials, candidates, and others providing inducements, including food and cash, to voters, detailed below.





Bishop Chikoya says these acts violate Section 81 (1) (a) of the Electoral Process Act.



He says on 14 December, a CCMG observer witnessed the Socialist Party handing out K10 to people in Senga Ward, led by the party president and the SP candidate.





Bishop Chikoya says on 16 December, a CCMG observer in Lushiba Ward reported hearing of United Party for National Development (UPND) officials including the Minister of Youth, Sports and Arts; the Chililabombwe MP; and the UPND candidate distributing K50 kwachas to the residents of the Chitondo area.





He says the UPND officials are reported to have promised to distribute fertilizer to the community at a later date.



He says a CCMG observer in Ntumbachushi Ward also reported an incident involving UPND supporters allegedly ferrying individuals with lost or damaged voter’s cards from Kawambwa to Nchelenge Constituency for replacements.





AND Bishop Chikoya says notes with concern, that the ECZ operated the Nchelenge Voter Registration Centre beyond prescribed working hours including very late in the night to facilitate voter’s card replacements for voters from Kawambwa Constituency because of the by-election.





He has therefore called for the Enforcement of the Electoral Code of Conduct.





