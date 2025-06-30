KAWECHE KAUNDA pleads with Widow ESTHER LUNGU and the family to reconsider their decision to bury ECL in South Africa

State up the antics



Kaweche Makes Appeal to the Lungu Family



First Republican President KENNETH KAUNDA’s son KAWECHE has called on the Family of late 6TH President EDGAR LUNGU to reconsider their decision to bury him in South Africa.





Speaking on ZNBC TV1’s Sunday interview , Mr. KAUNDA said the impasse around the burial of the former President is divisive to the nation and an embarrassment to the outside world.





Mr. KAUNDA appealed to the family to allow the Former president’s body to be repatriated to Zambia and settle any other issues after burial.





He said when Dr. KAUNDA died, he and his family looked at the bigger picture which is Zambia and allowed the state to bury his father at Embassy park.





He adds that this was despite Dr. KAUNDA’s wishes to be buried next to his wife BETTY at their residence in State Lodge.





Speaking on the same Programme, Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s induna GEORGE ZULU pleaded with the widow ESTHER LUNGU not to allow politicians to use her bereavement to their benefit.





Ambassador ZULU noted that there are some political figures who have taken advantage of the situation to politic at the expense the family and Zambians.





Ambassador ZULU has urged the bereaved family to heal and allow the former president to be buried home.