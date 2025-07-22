Kazadi recreates the crucifiction story, laces it with 50 shades moves



ADULT filmmakers, Mwaka Halwiindi and her co-starring David Kazadi are back with a bang, kicking athletes Rhoda Njobvu and Lumeka Katundu and another, out of the top 10 race for the number one slot.https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1YPevBSkBi/



Like an automated machine, Kazadi is in the couple’s newly leaked s33x t@@p3 seen pound and vibrate in between Mwaka’s limbs like a starved prisoner out on parole and straight to claim his conjugal rights.





With Mwaka tied with ropes and hanging on the wall, Kazadi is seen take a careful grip of the wildly and pleasurably wailing Halwiindi.



A few seconds into the video, the poor crucified Mwaka is seen radiate spasms before she takes on Kazadi, who now only holds her widely spread legs.





30-seconds into the 44-seconds long s33x t@p3, Mwaka is seen bravely take on a standing Kazadi, riding his joystick mid air, like a skydiver.





There has been widespread circulation of obscene material, especially those with purported social media influencers, with the couple being the first in the recent, followed by two athletes and another female who appeared in videos with a white man.





Various organizations have condemned the acts, and the Zambia Police has warned against the circulation of the videos saying anyone found wanting would be made to pay under section 177 of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



©️ TV Yatu July 21, 2025.