KBF ACCUSES GOVERNMENT OF PLOTTING TO RIG 2026 ELECTIONS USING CYBER LAWS AND PROPOSED BILL 7



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Opposition party Zambia Must Prosper has accused the New Dawn government of intending to use the newly enacted Cyber Crimes and Security Law alongside Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 to influence the 2026 general elections.





During a media briefing, ZMP president Kelvin Bwalya Fube alleged that the cyber laws are designed to intimidate voters and suppress dissent, criminalizing opposing views through seditious practices legislation.





Mr. Fube further revealed that ZMP, in collaboration with Tonse Alliance, has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the government through Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha, demanding the withdrawal of Gazette Bill No. 7 of 2025. He warned that failure to comply would lead to nationwide peaceful protests.





According to Mr. Fube, the proposed constitutional amendments lack legitimacy and are intended to cement UPND’s political dominance.





Meanwhile, the opposition leader has alerted the international community about alleged human rights violations, corruption, poor governance, and tribalism under the UPND administration.