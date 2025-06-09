KBF Donates 40 Chickens,20 Bags of Mealie Meal and other non food items to Support Mourners Honoring Late President Lungu at PF Secretariat.





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Bwalya has extended his condolences to the Patriotic Front (PF) political party and the family of late President Edgar Lungu.





During his visit to the PF secretariat office, Bwalya emphasized that President Lungu had wished for unity among opposition political parties in Zambia, reaffirming that ZMP is open to working with the Tonse Alliance, honoring Lungu’s vision for a more united political landscape.





Mr. Bwalya has since called on all Zambians to observe a period of mourning with peace and unity as the nation awaits the arrival of President Edgar Lungu’s body and the official burial program announcement.





He emphasized that President Lungu was a strong advocate for peace, and urged citizens to honor his legacy by coming together respectfully and harmoniously during this difficult time.





In a gesture of solidarity, he donated 40 chickens, 20 bags of mealie meal, and additional supplies to the Patriotic Front (PF) secretariat, which is serving as the official funeral site for the late former President Edgar Lungu.





He emphasized that the donation was intended to assist in catering to the needs of mourners, ensuring that those gathering to pay their respects at the PF secretariat are provided for during this solemn period.





And Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Chairperson Christopher Shakafuswa has extended his appreciation to Mr. Bwalya and his party for their generous donation of food items to support mourners gathered at the PF secretariat in honor of the late former President Edgar Lungu.





Mr. Shakafuswa emphasized that such contributions play a crucial role in ensuring that those coming to pay their respects receive necessary support during this difficult time.