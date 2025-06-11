KBF PLEDGES TO UPHOLD OPPOSITION UNITY IN HONOR OF ECL



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



Zambia Must Prosper President Kelvin Bwalya Fube says his party will do everything possible to keep the opposition united, honoring the wish of the late President Edgar Lungu.





Speaking during a visit to the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka to sign the book of condolence, Mr. Fube expressed his commitment to working with all political parties within the Tonse Alliance.





He has also donated various food items to support mourners who continue to gather at the Secretariat.





Meanwhile, PF Acting President Given Lubinda has directed party members to observe mourning only at the party secretariat, stating that this would be a fitting way to honour President Lungu’s legacy.