KBF RAISES ELECTORAL AND ECONOMIC CONCERNS AHEAD OF 2026 POLLS



Presidential candidate Kelvin Fube Bwalya has urged citizens to safeguard democratic principles as Zambia prepares for the August 13, 2026 general election, warning that the nation faces a critical moment in its democratic trajectory.





Addressing the nation, Bwalya said the country once earned continental admiration for a peaceful transition of power but now faces growing concerns from both citizens and international observers regarding the integrity of the democratic environment.





He argued that recent constitutional amendments and digital security legislation had reshaped the electoral landscape in ways that risk weakening fairness and public confidence in governance systems.





Bwalya emphasized that

practice must extend beyond election day, stating, “democracy is not only about voting day.”





He added that fairness must be guaranteed well before ballots are cast, insisting, “democracy is about equal opportunity before voting day.”





While acknowledging government claims of economic stabilization under programmes supported by the International Monetary Fund, the candidate noted that many households continued to struggle with rising food prices, high living costs, youth unemployment, and limited economic opportunities.





According to him, economic growth statistics offer little comfort if ordinary families do not experience improvement in their daily lives.





Bwalya called for a level electoral playing field, institutions that serve constitutional principles rather than political incumbency, and digital laws that protect citizens’ freedoms while encouraging economic policies that improve household welfare.





He pledged that, if elected, his leadership would protect constitutional integrity, empower young people, shield public institutions from partisan influence, and translate economic recovery into tangible benefits for citizens.





The presidential hopeful urged voters to view the upcoming election as an opportunity to rebuild public trust rather than simply maintain the status quo.





Stressing the importance of citizen participation, he declared, “Zambia’s democracy is bigger than any administration.”





He rallied citizens to safeguard democratic gains, saying, “the power belongs to the people.”