KBF writes AG to withdraw Bill 7

Fube writes AG to withdraw Bill 7



By Staff Reporter



Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Bwalya Fube has disclosed that he has written to the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha demanding that the government withdraw Bill 7 within 14 days, from the public domain and ensure it does not get to Parliament.





And Fube has warned UPND media director Mark Simuuwe and those who think like him that they only have one year in government and must therefore choose not to be accomplices to illegalities relating to the proposed constitutional amendments.





Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, Fube said the amendment of the Constitution did not come in the form of a government gazette like the current one.





He said any intended amendment to the constitution must always have a procedure and that there was a lot precedence to this.





Bwalya said in his 10-page letter to Kabesha, he explained and reminded his former classmate at the University of Zambia (UNZA) that there was history of how the constitutional amendments were done.



He also said he reminded the government the various constitutional commissions, among them the Chona Constitutional Commission, Mwanakatwe Constitutional Review Commission, National Constitution Conference under late president Levy Mwanawasa and National Dialogue Forum under



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/fube-writes-ag-to-withdraw-bill-7/