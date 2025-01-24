KBF’S ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER JOINS TONSE

Congratulations to Zambia Must Prosper National Crusade Team and President Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) on Their Decision to Join the Opposition Tonse Alliance

On January 22, 2025, the Zambia Must Prosper Party’s National Executive Committee, known as the National Crusade Team, convened and unanimously voted to join the opposition Tonse Alliance. This decision followed careful deliberations, weighing the pros and cons, with the goal of addressing the serious challenges facing Zambia.

*The Importance of Unity in Freeing Zambia from the Shackles of Poverty and Misrule*

A central consideration for the Zambia Must Prosper Party was the immense suffering experienced by the Zambian people under the current New Dawn Administration. Citizens are enduring widespread poverty, human rights abuses, tribalism, regionalism, hunger, high costs of living, electoral malpractice, and the persecution of opposition leaders, alongside an impartial justice system. These issues drove the National Crusaders to set aside their personal interests and join the Tonse Alliance in the fight to defend Zambia’s democratic values, which are under threat due to UPND’s mismanagement.

*Setting Aside Party Interests for the Greater Good*

President Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) and his National Advisory Team recognize the importance of opposition unity at this critical juncture. The decision to join forces with other well-meaning opposition parties is a testament to their selflessness. The Zambia Must Prosper Party, one of the fastest-growing opposition forces in the country, is leading by example in prioritizing Zambia’s future over individual party interests. Their commitment to defending democracy and protecting the national economy from further damage by the UPND government is commendable.

*Why All Opposition Parties Should Unite Under One Umbrella to Defeat UPND*

The UPND government has made it clear that its primary goal is not to develop Zambia but to undermine democracy, silence opposition, and maintain power indefinitely. They have resorted to targeting opposition parties, using state institutions such as the police, courts, the National Assembly, and the Electoral Commission of Zambia to crush dissent. UPND has politicized key governance institutions and the Human Rights Commission, making it nearly impossible for any political party to function. For this reason, it is critical for opposition parties to set aside their egos, unite, and first focus on defeating UPND. If left unchecked, UPND will continue to destroy national unity, and there will be no democracy or economy left to save after 2026.

*A Call for Unity Among Opposition Parties*

To unseat the authoritarian UPND, opposition parties must put aside their differences and follow the example set by the Zambia Must Prosper Party by joining forces with others in the Tonse Alliance. If opposition parties fail to unite, UPND will have an easy victory in the 2026 elections, as seen in recent by-elections where opposition vote-splitting led to UPND victories. It would be better to be led by a united opposition alliance than to continue under UPND’s rule. It is essential that UKA and Tonse Alliance members reconcile and unite. Leaders like Mr. Kasonde Mwenda, Dr. Fred M’membe, and others should also consider joining the alliance.

*Imagining a Government Led by United Opposition Leaders*

A government formed by all opposition parties in unity would be the best way forward for Zambia, given the diverse knowledge and experience of the leaders involved. A coalition government would offer fresh perspectives and solutions to the country’s challenges.

*A Call for Tonse to Extend Invitations to Other Opposition Parties*

Just as the Tonse Alliance extended an invitation to Zambia Must Prosper Party, it is crucial that the same gesture be offered to other opposition parties, including the Socialist Party, EFF, and MMD factions who disagree with Nevers Mumba. This inclusive approach will ensure Zambians are not confused about who to vote for in 2026, and will present a united, formidable opposition to challenge UPND.

*Zambians Are Ready for Change in 2026*

Zambians have made it clear that they want to vote out UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema in 2026. Citizens are asking opposition parties to unite under a credible candidate. Once the opposition selects a strong and reliable leader, defeating UPND will be achievable.

*Beware of UPND’s Efforts to Divide the Opposition*

Opposition parties should be wary of UPND-sponsored propaganda designed to sow division. While opposition parties work to form alliances, UPND continues to discourage opposition leaders from uniting, particularly against the backdrop of their campaign to discredit former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. UPND’s strategy is to prevent opposition unity and to disqualify Lungu from contesting the 2026 elections, but they cannot erase his experience and popularity among the people.

*The Role of Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in Opposition Unity*

Despite UPND’s attempts to disqualify former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu from the 2026 race, his experience and popularity among the suffering masses make him a valuable asset to the opposition. Lungu is well-placed to help unite the opposition against UPND and contribute to the defeat of the New Dawn government.

*Conclusion*

Once again, congratulations to President Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) and his team for their decision to join the Tonse Alliance in the fight to save Zambia from UPND’s destructive policies. Congratulations also to former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for remaining steadfast in the face of the oppressive UPND regime. Finally, congratulations to all opposition parties for surviving the challenges imposed by UPND and to the Zambian people who continue to hope for change in 2026. The time for unity and action is now.

K – CIRCLES

23.01.2025