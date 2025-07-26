KBN Regrets M’membe’s Withdrawal From The Opposition Leadership Survey as a Missed Opportunity for Public Accountability





Lusaka, July 26, 2025



Kenmark Broadcasting Network (KBN) has confirmed the withdrawal of Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe from its ongoing Opposition Leadership Survey but described the move as regrettable, stating that opting out of a public opinion poll undermines the spirit of democratic accountability.





In an official statement responding to Dr. M’membe’s formal request dated July 25, 2025, KBN Chief Executive Officer Pastor Kennedy Mambwe reaffirmed that the media house would honour the request and exclude Dr. M’membe’s name from current and future surveys. However, the broadcaster defended the legitimacy of the survey process, citing international and local precedents of media-led opinion polling.





“It is not alien for media institutions to run public polls,” said Pastor Mambwe. “media houses can conduct public opinion polls on governance, presidential performance, and opposition standing. These exercises are not political attacks; they are civic tools that test the pulse of the nation.”





KBN emphasized that the Opposition Leadership Survey was designed in good faith to promote transparency, political engagement, and leadership accountability. The network dismissed insinuations of bias or manipulation, clarifying that the methodology was consistent and transparent, with no candidate receiving preferential treatment.





While acknowledging Dr. M’membe’s concerns around methodology and consent, KBN expressed disappointment that a seasoned media veteran and presidential aspirant would distance himself from a tool meant to foster public dialogue.





“Refusing to be part of a public opinion poll is not just a procedural matter—it sends a message that a leader may be unwilling to face scrutiny,” Pastor Mambwe stated. “As someone who once led one of Zambia’s most influential newspapers and who understands the media’s democratic role, Dr. M’membe’s withdrawal is deeply ironic.”





Analysts have also weighed in, arguing that public opinion polls, though not perfect, are essential instruments in shaping credible political choices. They offer citizens a platform to express preferences and signal expectations. With the 2026 General Elections on the horizon, the KBN survey is part of a broader effort to ensure that public voices are heard beyond the rally stage.





“As a broadcaster, our role is not to favour or fight anyone,” said Mambwe. “Our duty is to inform, to engage, and to empower the public with platforms that spark reflection and dialogue. The survey is one such platform.”





Despite the setback, KBN reaffirmed its commitment to objective journalism and encouraged all political players to embrace public scrutiny as a necessary part of democratic leadership.





Results of the opposition presidential survey is due to be released on tomorrow on KBN TV’s Sunday Analysis Program live at 20:30hrs. Voting is currently on going until 18:00hrs today.



