KBN TV EDITORIAL – STOP THE DISCREDITED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSAL



We agree with Lawyer and former Executive Director of Chapter One Foundation, Linda Kasonde, that the constitution is at risk of manipulation for partisan interests.





We consider it a risk when the Head of State makes a unilateral statement that “we have agreed as a nation to change the constitution before 2026 elections” when his conscious betrays him that there is no consensus on the matter.





President Hakainde Hichilema’s statement on Women’s Day in Kasama raises very serious questions such as, why is the UPND administration so desperate to change the constitution before the elections?





What has the constitution got to do the 2026 elections?



Further, who did the President consult? When you carry out a quick media scan, you will discover that the Church, LAZ, CSOs, political parties and the citizens in general are not in agreement on this matter.





The only section of our society that seems to be singing louder in unison on this matter are die hard partisan cadres.



We would like to caution that you can’t deal with a national matter as important as the constitution from narrow partisan interests.





Yesterday’s badly written argument in support of the rushed Constitutional amendment by Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Commissioner, Mcdonald Chipenzi, raises even more concerns about a potentially predetermined outcome.



As someone said, the statement attributed to Chipenzi is a pedestrian interpretation of the Constitution which is not only misleading but very dangerous.





It just demonstrates the partisan nature of ECZ Commissioners. Chipenzi must not lie to himself that he can mislead the nation.



Even a grade one knows the difference between reviewing and amending the constitution. For his benefit, Chipenzi must be reminded that reviewing the names and numbers of wards and constituencies is not the same as delimitating the names and numbers of wards and constituencies.





Further, amending the Constitution every 10 years as Chipenzi seems to be suggesting can not guarantee the nation a Constitution that will stand the test of time.



Rushing to amend the constitution on flimsy Constitutional provisions is total deception. The President knows it, Chipenzi knows it, MPs know it too!





Talking about MPs, the current composition of some members of Parliament leaves much to be desired. We all know that strange things have happened involving some members of Parliament that suggests that some of them have become less than honourable to protect the constitution.





There’s is every possibility suggesting that some MPs can not resist the temptation to vote in favour of the unwanted Constitutional amendments in exchange for some form of gratification.



What’s wrong with building concensus on the so called noncontentious issues and if the UPND is very certain of retaining power after 2026, why not make this your priority item post elections?





The relentless push to amend the constitution before the 2026 elections without consensus raises alot of suspicion.



It’s the lack of consensus that’s even fueling spececulation about using delimitation to rig elections, others have even gone to suggest that clauses such as 50+1 percent, Presidential term limit and running mate, could be targeted in the proposed rushed amendment.





Lastly, the very fact that Chipenzi has rushed to comment on a discredited proposed constitutional amendment, says alot about what should be expected in 2026.





As some citizens have submitted, if the opposition doesn’t mount pressure to oust Chipenzi and Zaloumis from ECZ, then they should even forget about 2026 because those UPND cadres cannot deliver any credible election that would disadvantage their own party.