KCM BUYS 3 BUSES FOR ITS FOOTBALL TEAMS



konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has invested $390,000 in procuring three buses for local football teams Konkola Blades, Nampundwe, and Aguila Stars. This initiative is part of KCM’s $20 million Corporate Social Responsibility program, aimed at uplifting communities near its mining operations.





According to Elizabeth Sakeni, KCM Representative, the company is committed to supporting local sports teams to foster community engagement and development. Sports Minister Elvis Nkandu noted that the buses will improve transportation, boost team morale, and enhance overall performance, ultimately uplifting Zambia’s football landscape.





Chililabombwe MP and Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe thanked KCM for the gesture, acknowledging the benefits of the UPND Government’s efforts to resolve mining standoffs, which include support for sports and infrastructure development beyond job creation.