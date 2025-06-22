KCM INVESTOR UNDER FIRE AS ILLEGAL MINING SURGES IN CHINGOLA, CHILILABOMBWE



Pressure is mounting on Vedanta Resources, the majority owner of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), as community activists in Chingola and Chililabombwe accuse the company of failing to deliver on key investment and employment promises—leading to a rise in illegal mining across the Copperbelt.





The accusations come just a year after Vedanta regained control of KCM and pledged to inject $1 billion into the mining giant while creating thousands of jobs for local residents. However, stakeholders on the ground say these commitments remain largely unfulfilled.





Chishala Mwamba, Coordinator of the Vedanta Must Return Community Campaign Movement, told High Energy FM Zambia that frustrations are boiling over, especially among young people who feel betrayed by the lack of opportunities.





“These so-called illegal miners are just trying to survive,” Mwamba said. “They expected opportunities when Vedanta returned, but nothing came. Now they dig in dangerous pits just to feed their families.”





According to Mwamba, the rise in artisanal and small-scale mining—often labeled illegal—is a direct response to economic desperation. With few jobs, unpaid debts in the supply chain, and stagnant production levels at KCM, many youths have resorted to unregulated mining operations in search of daily income.





KCM has recently condemned the illegal mining activities, citing safety hazards and environmental risks. In a statement, the company called on authorities to enforce stricter crackdowns to prevent further encroachment on mine properties. But critics argue that the company is avoiding the root cause of the problem.





“KCM is pointing fingers at the poor instead of honoring its commitments,” Mwamba said. “The government has done its part to bring order to the sector. It’s Vedanta that’s lagging behind.”





The situation is especially disappointing for Mwamba’s movement, which once led the campaign pushing for Vedanta’s return to Zambia after years of legal battles over KCM’s management. Now, the same group is threatening mass action if progress is not seen soon.





“Our youth will unite again,” Mwamba warned. “But this time, we’re demanding results or a better deal for Zambia.”



Analysts say the situation presents a serious reputational risk for Vedanta and raises wider questions about investor accountability in Zambia’s mining sector. With Zambia seeking to revive its copper production amid rising global demand, the underperformance at KCM could set back national growth ambitions.





So far, there has been no official response from Vedanta on the latest community concerns. However, expectations are high that the company will issue a progress report on its $1 billion investment pledge and outline clear timelines for community engagement, job creation, and mine expansion.





For residents in Chingola and Chililabombwe, the sentiment is clear: promises without delivery will no longer be tolerated.





“We welcomed Vedanta back because we believed in their vision,” Mwamba concluded. “Now it’s time to live up to it—or move aside for investors who will.”



June 21, 2025

©️ KUMWESU