Keep Away from Emmanuel Mwamba



Thabo Kawana warns newly appointed Principal Public Relations officials





Thabo Kawana wrote;



A WELCOME AND WORD OF CAUTION TO PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERS.





To all newly employed Principal Public Relations Officers most of whom are on this platform DAZ, congratulations on your appointments.



It is an understatement to say well deserved because simply, you are the best, cream de la cream and have worked hard over the years to build your careers.





As your Permanent Secretary and Controlling Officer, I have a little word for you. Your inclusion in Government has shot you straight to the round high table where decisions are made and issues including confidential matters are discussed as part of Management and you will attend Senior Management meetings.





This has cured the long standing complaint that PROs have had over the years that they are not part of Management and do not attend Senior Management meetings yet are expected to project the doings and activities of line Ministries.





Your selection was thorough, deliberate and non discriminatory, you have not only been drawn from different sexes, from all regions of the country and different age ranges but, you have also been drawn from across political divide despite some of you been perceived by the public as sympathisers of opposition political parties and perceived further to be championing the said ideals and views of the opposition. For the New Dawn Government, opportunities are never on partisan or regional lines as was the case in the recent past under the PF Government.





In this Government you simply have to be a Zambian first and qualified for the job secondly. No other consideration.



I am also aware that most if not all of you are known to and associate with our country’s biggest liar and propagandist Emmanuel. I now caution you on this platform to carefully watch your association with Emmanuel.





I have further noted with a pinch of salt the happiness and excitement of Emmanuel at the news of your appointment. Emmanuel does not see any good in what this Government does and always condemns, lies and spins into the negative every action this Government takes. But on your appointments, he is as excited as a little child that has seen a parent come home with giggies and sweets.





This is because in his thinking (and I know him very well), you will become his greatest source of confidential information from Senior Management meetings across various Government Ministries and Provinces. Information he is excitedly expecting to use and spin in the negative against Government in his continued crusade of telling lies and misleading the people that believe in his lies.





I caution you to stay away from Emmanuel and not volunteer any iota of information he may ask from you, leaking Government confidential information is a serious offense and is dismissible. Be warned!!!!





Congratulations again and welcome to GRZ, this is the people’s Government and we work for the people as espoused by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Hakainde Hichilema. We work including over late hours and over weekends in most cases as duty calls. We are in a hurry to bring development to the people of Zambia.





Whilst theirs (Masholi)

Was parte after parte after parte, ours is hard work after hard work and more hard work.



SO COME, LET US BUILD US A NATION AND WORK FOR THE PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA.