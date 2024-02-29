KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF ECL- Tobias T. Banda

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF ECL.

It is hypocritical to claim that ECLs remarks amount to treason or ploting of a coup.

Those who have been lined up to be vuvuzelas in the media are clearly on a mission to psych unsuspecting Zambians to view ECL as an alarmist when in actual fact he is not.

There are videos on social media which have emerged as evidence of President HH calling for early elections as well as asking Zambians to rise against the President and the Government when he was in opposition.

That was the norm on most occasions when he appeared on radio, TV and Polical rallies and International media platforms.

Did anybody call for his arrest on those grounds? The answer is a big NO. Why is that so? Because he was allowed to politick and issue political statements as an opposition political party leader who has the right to participate in politics as provided for in our Republican Constitution.

If he was allowed to do politics and issue political statements without intimidation why should he today turn around and instruct the police and the speaker to spearhead a campaign to arrest the now leader of the biggest opposition political party for merely advising the Government to address the issues of police brutality so as to avoid agitating civil arrest? That is very hypocritical and Zambians should not allow our Country’s democracy to be raped in Broad day light.

President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is a Zambian citizen first and he has every right to participate in our Nation’s politics at any given point because the Country’s Constitution accords him that privilege.

Secondly he is a leader of a political party and he has the mandate to speak on behalf of the people and on behalf of the political party that he represents.

Nobody should be agitated and rise to issuing threats of arrests and detention everything he speaks out for poor Zambians who are suffering in poverty and hardships.

For your own information, the current high cost of living and harsh conditions of life have brought a heightened amount of tension in the compounds. It is therefore very prudent to handle political opponents whom the masses are seeing as their hope very carefully.

KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF ECL AND CONCENTRATE ON ARRESTING THE HIGH COST OF LIVING AND THE SHORTAGE OF MEALIE MEAL.

Tobias More Banda

Tobias T. Banda

Concerned Citizen.