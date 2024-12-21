Keeping good neighbourlines, the Zambia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic Stand-off – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Keeping good neighbourlines, the Zambia-Zimbabwe Diplomatic Stand-off



The diplomatic stand-off between Zambia and Zimbabwe requires to be resolved urgently.





The recent renaming of Kenneth Kaunda Avenue to Fidel Castro Road in Harare and the introduction of the exorbitant transit charge of $21,500 per truck imposed,.on Zambian fuel tankers, demonstrates that this relationship is souring too quickly to arrest.





Any tax on goods crossing national borders presents a recognised trade barrier and this imposition by Zimbabwe against Zambia and DRC, violates both the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) rules against trade barriers including both tariffs and non-tariff barriers (NTBs).





This latest develooment is a culmination of a few things. President Hichilema has been shunning to travel to Harare even for important meetings such as the recent SADC Summit.





SADC convened an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government on 20th November 2024, in Harare, to review security situation in the region, with focus on the situation in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.





While heads of state were pictured having the Summit, President Hichilema was US Comedian, Steve Harvey at State House and his Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, was having a highly publicised press conference about an incident Harare, the alleged capture and purported arrest of Petauke Central Independent Member of Parliament Emmanuel JJ Banda.





The arres and Banda’s subsequent release,also demonstrated that both small and big things were being affected by the strained relationships and lack of priority by Zambia on these matters.



Zimbabwe has publicly expressed concern at the presence of the Africom security office in Lusaka, Zambia.





On April 25, 2022 the U.S. government announced the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) had opened an Office of Security Cooperation at the U.S. Embassy in Zambia.





AFRICOM Brigadier General Peter Bailey, Deputy Director for Strategy, Engagement, and Programs, made the announcement during a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema.



Hichilema and M’nangagwa maybe diametrically opposed in ideology and outlook in governing their countries, but the issue of AFRICOM is a regional matter of concern.





Both SADC and the African Union have expressed concern and opposed the setting up of security offices, military bases and miliatry presence in member states as this development exposes the countries to possible proxy wars and conflict by super power countries such as the USA, Russia, France and China.





The continental bodies encourage member states to maintain neutral stance as espoused in the non-aligned movement and encourages members to promote military cooperation with all instead of choosing or taking sides in this geopolitical game..



The presence of Africom in Zambia therefore, effectively sets the ground for the advancement of US military interests in the sub-region in Africa.





Botswana, which has hosted Africom in the last decade is considering a non-renewal policy because of these regional concerns.



Africom is one of 11 U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war.





Harare has also expressed concern over the continued strong ties President Hichilema enjoys with the members of the Opposition in Zimbabwe both supported by their mutual sponsor, Brenthurst Foundation.





Brenthurst Foundation, founded by the mining family, the Oppenheimer, is a neo-liberal organisation promoting mining interests and neo-liberal governments in Africa.





When I saw former Vice President, Enoch Kavindele this week in Harare, as a special envoy of President Hakainde Hichilema, I was elated that maybe, a window of talks about these serious diplomatic matters, was opening between Lusaka and Harare.



It was not to be.



Kavindele was in Harare to meet President Emerson Mnangagwa as SADC chairperson to firm up the candidature of Samuel Munzele Maimbo,Samuel Munzele Maimbo current Vice President for Budget, Performance Review and Strategic Planning at the World Bank, and a candidate as president for the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) for the elections due in May 2025.





Special Envoy Kavindele released the following statement following the meeting with President Mnangagwa:



“I am elated to witness the growing success and momentum of Sam Maimbo’s candidacy to become the next President of the African Development Bank. I am filled with gratitude to our friends across both SADC and COMESA for their continued support and good wishes.”





When you ask both State Houses in Harare and Lusaka about Zambia/Zimbabwe relations, they say; “We enjoy cordial and warm relationships and our historical ties and shared values and the people to people relationship demonstrate that this bilateral can only grow better and better”!



BOZA, BUFI,



Let’s face reality.



Get to work and untangle this diplomatic web so that fuel can flow to Zambia and security can be assured in both countries and the region.