Keith Mukata and Charmaine are getting married

Keith Mukata’s lonely days to end soon

THE lonely days of former Chilanga lawmaker and once upon a time deputy justice minister Keith Mukata are nearing an end as he moves closer to wedding his gorgeous fiancee Charmaine Musonda.

The marriage process was sent into high gear yesterday as Charmaine rounded up the best cooks within her family and circle to help her put various dishes and African cuisines that would go to Mukata and demonstrate that he would not starve to death once the two exchanged their marital vows.

It was all smiles for Mukata as the bringing party entered his yard in Lusaka West wriggling their waists to the sound of African drums and song with various consumables atop their heads.

A whole roasted pig, dozens of chickens that would have been enough to go to each of the starving UNZA who yesterday took to the streets in celebration of the government’s reintroduction of meal allowances, countless deep fried bream fish, game meat and several traditionally prepared vegetables, among other edibles, were all part of the pre-nuptial menu.

Mukata, who probably had an idea of what to expect from his caring wife-to-be and family, had already mobilised enough manpower, which included Turkish ambassador to Zambia Istem Circiroglu, to help him demolish the mountains of food brought to him.

After the the formalities of presenting the food to the groom, the guests put the their digestive systems to work and were later joined by their bride-to-be.

Much as the guests combined their efforts to try to finish what was served, food seemed to have won; it remained in abundance.

Cheered on by ululating and whistling guests, the two exquisite love birds walked hand-in-hand, shared snappy kisses before concluding the evening with a photoshoot!

Story and pictures by Salim Dawood

Kalemba