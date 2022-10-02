Keith Mukata and Charmaine are getting married

Keith Mukata’s lonely days to end soon
THE lonely days of former Chilanga lawmaker and once upon a time deputy justice minister Keith Mukata are nearing an end as he moves closer to wedding his gorgeous fiancee Charmaine Musonda.
The marriage process was sent into high gear yesterday as Charmaine rounded up the best cooks within her family and circle to help her put various dishes and African cuisines that would go to Mukata and demonstrate that he would not starve to death once the two exchanged their marital vows.
It was all smiles for Mukata as the bringing party entered his yard in Lusaka West wriggling their waists to the sound of African drums and song with various consumables atop their heads.
A whole roasted pig, dozens of chickens that would have been enough to go to each of the starving UNZA who yesterday took to the streets in celebration of the government’s reintroduction of meal allowances, countless deep fried bream fish, game meat and several traditionally prepared vegetables, among other edibles, were all part of the pre-nuptial menu.
Mukata, who probably had an idea of what to expect from his caring wife-to-be and family, had already mobilised enough manpower, which included Turkish ambassador to Zambia Istem Circiroglu, to help him demolish the mountains of food brought to him.
After the the formalities of presenting the food to the groom, the guests put the their digestive systems to work and were later joined by their bride-to-be.
Much as the guests combined their efforts to try to finish what was served, food seemed to have won; it remained in abundance.
Cheered on by ululating and whistling guests, the two exquisite love birds walked hand-in-hand, shared snappy kisses before concluding the evening with a photoshoot!
Story and pictures by Salim Dawood
Kalemba
By the time he disappointed upnd I came across to hate this man.
When did this man get out of prison? So in Zambia you can just eliminate someone and go on with your life while that person’s family are suffering?
Prerogative of Mercy was accorded to him by the former President. Meaning he was pardoned.
This is the other side of the law which seems to use mercy at the discretion of the Head of State. It can not be questioned no fought against. Though it may seem unfair to the aggressived party, it is still a legal opinion which grants the once sentenced persons freedom inspite of them being rightful guilty of a crime.
Aggrieved**