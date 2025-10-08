KEITH MWEEMBA APPOINTED TO FIFA LEGAL COMMITTEE

MWEEMBA APPOINTED TO FIFA LEGAL COMMITTEE

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President, Keith Mweemba, has been appointed as a member of the FIFA Legal Committee, in a huge recognition of his legal expertise and contribution to football governance.

Mweemba’s appointment, which has been made in line with the FIFA Statutes and governance regulations, will see him serve a four-year term running from 2025 to 2029.



The FIFA Legal Committee is one of the world football governing body’s key standing committees which plays a vital role in advising and assisting the FIFA Council on legal matters, including the interpretation of statutes, development of regulatory frameworks and strengthening of governance structures across global football.

The committee is chaired by Elvis Chetty of Seychelles, with Michael Llamas of Gibraltar serving as the Deputy Chairperson.

Mweemba brings to FIFA a rich blend of legal, administrative and football experience.

He is a Lusaka-based lawyer and seasoned football administrator widely respected for his commitment to professionalism and integrity in both fields.

An Advocate of the High Court of Zambia, Mweemba holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legislative Drafting, and a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Zambia.

He also holds a valid practicing certificate from the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE).

In addition to his legal credentials, Mweemba is a qualified football coach with several coaching badges.

Another Zambian earning global recognition is Charles Chakatazya, who has been appointed as a member of the FIFA Commercial and Marketing Committee.

Chakatazya currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of NAPSA Stars Football Club.