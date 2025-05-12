KEITH MWEEMBA CREDITS FAZ ACHIEVEMENTS TO ANDREW KAMANGA AND TEAM



He wrote:



It is with immense pride that I congratulate Barbra Banda, Copper Queens captain, for being named Best Female Sportswoman of the Year. Additional accolades go to:





– The Zambia U17 National Women’s Team on being named the Female Team of Year.



– Mercy Chipasula, U17 captain, for winning the Best Young Female Sportswoman of the Year Award.





– Carol Kayemba, U17 coach, for being recognized as Female Coach of the Year.



– Football Association of Zambia, for being named Federation of the Year.





As President of the Football Association of Zambia, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to my predecessor, Mr. Andrew Ndanga Kamanga, and his executive for laying the foundation for these achievements. Their hard work and dedication have paved the way for this success.



Keith Mweemba

President, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ)