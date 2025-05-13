KEITH MWEEMBA IN HIGH GEAR AS FAZ RUSHES TO SECURE TREATMENT FOR OCHUMBA LUBANJI



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Keith Mweemba has sprung into action, issuing a decisive directive for the immediate intervention in the medical case of Copper Queens striker Ochumba Oseke Lubanji.





The star forward, known for her agility and striking prowess, suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty in April — a blow that has cast a shadow over her chances of participating in the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) slated for July in Morocco.





In a bold move aimed at accelerating recovery efforts, Mweemba has instructed FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga to urgently engage Lubanji’s Chinese club, Changchun Dazhong, to facilitate her access to world-class medical care. FAZ is prioritizing the player’s well-being, committing full support to ensure she gets the best possible treatment — and hope for a strong comeback.





Lubanji’s injury has not only left fans heartbroken but has also posed a major setback for the Copper Queens’ WAFCON preparations. However, FAZ’s swift action offers a glimmer of hope, reinforcing the association’s commitment to the athletes who carry the nation’s pride on their shoulders.





As the nation rallies behind one of its brightest stars, Zambia waits with bated breath for positive updates — and perhaps, a miraculous return to the pitch.