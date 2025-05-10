KEITH MWEEMBA PLEDGES UNITY AS NEW FAZ EXECUTIVE TAKES OFFICE

MWEEMBA PLEDGES UNITY AS NEW FAZ EXECUTIVE TAKES OFFICE

Newly elected Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Keith Mweemba has pledged to foster unity, inclusivity and continuity as he begins his four-year term at the helm of Zambian football.

Speaking shortly after being declared winner at the reconvened elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kabwe, Mweemba thanked the football family and immediately extended a message of reconciliation and togetherness.

“The football family begins uniting this very moment. We wish to thank the outgoing president, Mr. Andrew Kamanga. I am calling upon everybody to show him the utmost respect,” Mweemba said.

“As I promised in my manifesto, I will continue working with Mr. Andrew Kamanga, I will continue working with Mr. Justin Mumba and other members of the football family. Football is a game of love and there must be no divisions.”

Mweemba shared with delegates what lies ahead.

“I am a football person; I can promise you one thing: I will not let you down. There will be no disappointment; we shall not disappoint. A leader does not work alone, a leader works with people. I will need a lot of his support; he (Kamanga) is a very important stakeholder in the history of this country,” Mweemba said.

He reiterated his commitment to his campaign pledges, emphasizing collective leadership and continuity of progress made under the previous administration.

“A forest of words will not fill a basket. One thing I can promise you is that when I say we are going to promote democracy and its fundamental principles, I mean just that. We thank all those who have not made it for accepting the results of the election because that is what democracy is all about, but there is no loser in this election, we are all one united family,” Mweemba explained.

“Today, let us all celebrate and thank God, I love you all thank you very much. I need the support of all of you and the executive. We shall develop Zambian football together. All the good things that Mr. Andrew Kamanga and his leadership did must continue.”

Outgoing FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, who served from 2016 to 2025, congratulated the new executive and expressed gratitude to the football family.

“Mine is to congratulate the incoming president, the vice president and the executive committee. All I can do is wish you well and continue taking Zambian football forward,” Kamanga said.

“I also want to thank all of you for having been with me on the journey that saw us reach the highest point, thank you very much and all the best to Zambian football.”

Newly elected vice president Mutale Ng’andu, who secured the role after a tightly contested runoff, thanked delegates and emphasized his resolve to deliver on the promises made.

“My journey to address you as vice president elect has not been busy, but of course, when the Lord has a plan for one, no one can alter that,” Ng’andu said.

“I want to assure you that I believe in security and conscience. That which I have espoused in my manifesto shall be implemented.”

Col. Priscilla Katoba, who was ratified unopposed as the Women’s National Representative, paid tribute to both outgoing and incoming leadership.

“To go through unopposed means, it was God’s doing. Let me also appreciate the outgoing president and vice president. I worked with both of them and I feel I am what I am today because of the guidance that they gave me,” Katoba said.

“I also want to congratulate the incoming president and the vice president. I am here to work with you for women’s football as you have seen how it has skyrocketed to this level, and with you coming on board, we will carry on from where the last executive left off.”

Full FAZ Executive Committee (2025–2029):

President: Keith Mweemba

Vice President: Mutale Ng’andu

Women’s Representative: Col. Priscilla Katoba

Lusaka Province: Jordan Maliti

Central Province: Chisanga Pule

Copperbelt Province: Patrick Ndhlovu

Luapula Province: Mweemba Mujala

Southern Province: Nicholas Moomba

Northern Province: Chikonde Mbalazi

Muchinga Province: Samuel Mwape

North-Western Province: Brian Sakulen’ga

Western Province: David Simwinga

Eastern Province: Patrick Nyirenda

