KEITH MWEEMBA TO RECONCILE FOOTBALL FAMILY

MWEEMBA TO RECONCILE FOOTBALL FAMILY



NEWLY elected Football Association of Zambia President Keith Mweemba says true reconciliation in the football family will start immediately.





Mweemba has further stated the need for constitutional reforms, equity and fairness in the running of football in Zambia.





Meanwhile, speaking when he officiated at the AGM, Sports Minister, Elvis Nkandu urged the new executive to ensure they put the interest of the game first.





And FIFA Head of Development Programmes Africa, Solomon Mudenge said all FAZ councillors, regardless of their interests, should always put football first.





Meanwile, CAF Legal Counsel, Nadim Magdy said it is the desire

of the continental football mother body to ensure that football is protected and promoted at all levels.





Mweemba was earlier today elected FAZ President after the long awaited FAZ Elective Annual General Meeting.





Returning Officer, Ronald Haatongo declared Mweemba duly elected, after he polled 45 votes to beat the incumbent, Andrew Kamanga, who polled 20 votes.



ZNBC